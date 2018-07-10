DL Hughley Show
Home > DL Hughley Show > DL Hughley Show Audio

DL’s GED Section: Maybe You Should Be In Witness Protection

Leave a comment

The same woman who called the police on 12-year-old Reginald Fields for accidentally cutting her grass, has called the police on him again. This time he bumped her fence. She and her husband have called the police 60 times in the past 18 years. Either they don’t know or they don’t care, but every time the police are called on a person of color their lives are put in danger.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

DL , DLHS , GED Section , Police

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

9 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading DL’s GED Section: Maybe You Should Be In Witness Protection

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

One thought on “DL’s GED Section: Maybe You Should Be In Witness Protection

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close