DL’s GED Section: Maybe You Should Be In Witness Protection

The same woman who called the police on 12-year-old Reginald Fields for accidentally cutting her grass, has called the police on him again. This time he bumped her fence. She and her husband have called the police 60 times in the past 18 years. Either they don’t know or they don’t care, but every time the police are called on a person of color their lives are put in danger.

