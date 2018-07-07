CLOSE
Keyshia Cole Admits To Lying About Pregnancy

Keyshia Cole posted a picture on Instagram seemingly to announce that she was pregnant. Cole used the hashtags “#PreggoInMyFashionnovaFit” and “#CongradulationsAreInOrder.”

Later the R&B singer took to Instagram again, to announce that she isn’t pregnant. She “kinda” apologized for the fake news and revealed that she’s tired of people body shaming her and saying that she looks pregnant.

#KeyshiaCole said she was just trolling yesterday y’all! She’s not pregnant!

Well…it looks like we got trolled. We’re not excited anymore.

