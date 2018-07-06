Keyshia Cole Announces Pregnancy

Keyshia Cole has a baby on the way!

The 35-year-old announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a selfie captioned “#PreggoInMyFashionNovaFit.”

Though she hasn’t confirmed who the father is, she has been dating 22-year-old rapper Niko Khale. This is the second child for the songstress. She has an 8-year-old son from a previous relationship.

