If You Don’t Know Now You Know: Return Of The Mack

| 07.06.18
Return of the Mack has been confusing us since it came out! If you’re like Damon you don’t even sing words, you just made noises on beat! Apparently he’s saying, “Well I tried to tell you so, but I guess you didn’t know.” And if you don’t know, now you know!

'Return Of The Mack' , bone thugs-n-harmony , Comedian Damon Williams , If You Missed It

