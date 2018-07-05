Principal Forbids First Black Valedictorian From Giving Speech So City Hall Steps In

There was the usual thanks to family and friends but for school leader Joseph Munno, Lovett had a different message.
The school refused to let him speak, and Lovett believes that decision was made based on personal animosity on Munno’s part. However, Lovett has a powerful friend, Mayor Lovely Warren, who he was an interning with.
Warren invited him to City Hall to deliver the speech and posted it on the city’s official YouTube channel.
See the video below:
