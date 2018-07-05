Morning Minute: Dozens Hospitalized After Cookout

Originals
| 07.05.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

After a cookout in Charlotte, North Carolina dozens of people were hospitalized.  The health department reports that the people became ill after eating food contaminated with feces. Who made dessert? Ms. Minnie from The Help?

Famous Folks From North Carolina

17 photos Launch gallery

Famous Folks From North Carolina

Continue reading Morning Minute: Dozens Hospitalized After Cookout

Famous Folks From North Carolina

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Charlotte North Carolina , Chris Paul , COOKOUT , If You Missed It , Morning Minute

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close