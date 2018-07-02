RussRant: Are You Scared Of A Tweet?

In light of the terrorist attack on the Capital Gazette, and the increasing number of death threats to Maxine Waters, Russ wants to know when Donald Trump is going to be held accountable for his actions. Trump continuously says that the media is the enemy of the people, someone took that to heart and killed 5 innocent people. Now he’s basically put out a hit on Maxine Waters and the Democratic Party is silent. Russ asks, “why? Are you scared your president will say something bad about you?”

