Congresswoman Maxine Waters Says She Is Facing Increased Death Threats

Ever since Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) came out in favor of The Resistance continuing to get in the faces of those who enable President Trump, she claims that she’s been experiencing an influx of death threats.

According to a statement she gave on Thursday (June 28), Waters called out the hypocrisy between how she’s been treated compared to President Trump who has actually incited violence against journalist, people of color and those who protest him.

As the president has continued to lie and falsely claim that I encouraged people to assault his supporters, while also offering a veiled threat that I should “be careful,” even more individuals are leaving [threatening] messages and sending hostile mail to my office.

There was one very serious death threat made against me on Monday from an individual in Texas which is why my planned speaking engagements in Texas and Alabama were canceled this weekend.

This is just one in several very serious threats the United States Capitol Police are investigating in which individuals threatened to shoot, lynch, or cause me serious bodily harm.

CNN reported that Waters had to cancel two events because in Texas and Alabama this weekend including “one very serious death threat” on Monday from a person in Texas.

As we previously reported, Waters came under fire from both Republicans and Democrats after she praised the protesters who recently confronted Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen at a Mexican restaurant in D.C and White House Spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders who was asked to leave a Virginia eatery.

Of course #45 had words for Waters, threatening her in a Tweet on Monday.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

But in the end, Waters stresses that these types of threats are new or rare.

“I don’t cry about protests,” Waters said earlier this week.

“People protest me all the time. People come to my district office. That’s their right. The only time I have anything to say about protests is when they threaten to kill me, then I turn that in. Otherwise, protests is the American way.”

