Tom Joyner Takes Stage At The Lion King [VIDEO]

| 06.28.18
Tom Joyner may have found his “next” after he had the opportunity to perform in The Lion King musical.

Joyner had a walk-on role on during the Dallas stop of The Lion King national tour.

This was amazing! See more in my story. Thanks fellas. #LionKingDSM

A post shared by Tom Joyner (@flyjocktomjoyner) on

 

Check out some clips of him rehearsing for his big role above.

 

 

