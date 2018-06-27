Morning Minute: Lady Liberty Is In Tears

Originals
| 06.27.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Chris Paul raps about the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold Trump’s travel ban on Muslims, a decision many feel was made out of pure hatred. In a 5-to-4 vote the court decided that it is within the president’s power to secure the country’s boarders however he sees fit.

Hear the musical stylings of Chris Paul above.

Muslim Celebrities

17 photos Launch gallery

Muslim Celebrities

Continue reading Morning Minute: Lady Liberty Is In Tears

Muslim Celebrities

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

 

Muslims , Supreme Court , travel ban , Trump

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close