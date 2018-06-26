Inside Her Story: Vaginal Rejuvenation

06.26.18
Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Dr. Elton Tinsley to educate women about vaginal rejuvenation.

Jada Pinkett Smith made headlines after saying that her “Yoni” is like new after she underwent a vaginal rejuvenation procedure. Dr. Tinsley explains the different methods, benefits and risks as well as cost information of these procedures.

Kym Whitley shares her own experience and wants to know, “can you get it again?”

You can visit the Dr.’s website for more information here: www.DrTinsley.com

Hear the full interview above.

Having trouble viewing above? Check out the MP3 below:

