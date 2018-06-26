Inside Her Story: Vaginal Rejuvenation

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Dr. Elton Tinsley to educate women about vaginal rejuvenation.
Jada Pinkett Smith made headlines after saying that her “Yoni” is like new after she underwent a vaginal rejuvenation procedure. Dr. Tinsley explains the different methods, benefits and risks as well as cost information of these procedures.
Kym Whitley shares her own experience and wants to know, “can you get it again?”
You can visit the Dr.’s website for more information here: www.DrTinsley.com
Hear the full interview above.
Having trouble viewing above? Check out the MP3 below:
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Little Known Black History Fact: George Walker
- Get Well Wednesday: What Aches And Pains You Should Take Seriously
- Man Found Dead At Home Of New York Giant Janoris Jenkins
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)
9 photos Launch gallery