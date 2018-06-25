CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Find Out Which Iconic Artist’s Album Jill Scott’s Ex Wants Back

Leave a comment

Jill Scott’s estranged husband, Michael Dobson, has filed docs in their divorce case asking the judge to make her hand over his Prince album, along with a bunch of other personal items.

Jilly from Philly is refusing to fork over a copy of Prince’s Purple Rain, and in his docs, obtained by TMZ, Michael says he’s been pestering her to get his belongings from their house, but can’t because she changed the locks back in September 2017. He says Scott has a grip on 5 hotel robes, a massage table, a Dewalt laser level and an extended shoehorn.

As previously reported, Scott requested a restraining order in February, claiming Michael had been publicly trash-talking her since she filed for divorce.

Well, we can’t say we blame the man. At least he has good musical taste!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs

26 photos Launch gallery

We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs

Continue reading Find Out Which Iconic Artist’s Album Jill Scott’s Ex Wants Back

We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs

Celebs get married, and then sadly, divorced. Here's a gallery of some folks you might not even remember were married!

 

Black female R&B singers , Black music icons , celebrity divorce , Jill Scott

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close