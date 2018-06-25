Find Out Which Iconic Artist’s Album Jill Scott’s Ex Wants Back

Jill Scott’s estranged husband, Michael Dobson, has filed docs in their divorce case asking the judge to make her hand over his Prince album, along with a bunch of other personal items.

Jilly from Philly is refusing to fork over a copy of Prince’s Purple Rain, and in his docs, obtained by TMZ, Michael says he’s been pestering her to get his belongings from their house, but can’t because she changed the locks back in September 2017. He says Scott has a grip on 5 hotel robes, a massage table, a Dewalt laser level and an extended shoehorn.

As previously reported, Scott requested a restraining order in February, claiming Michael had been publicly trash-talking her since she filed for divorce.

Well, we can’t say we blame the man. At least he has good musical taste!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.