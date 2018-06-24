A New Low? Woman Dubbed #PermitPatty Calls Police On 8-Year-Old

It happened again — and the pattern of racism in public spaces continues.
Here’s the troubling, consistent behavior: There are some white people who are looking for a reason – any reason – to call the police on innocent Black people in parks, on streets and in coffee shops across America.
But this most recent incident is perhaps the most appalling: A white woman in San Francisco apparently called the police on an 8-year-old girl for selling bottles of water in her neighborhood, across the street from AT&T Stadium where the Giants were playing baseball.
Is selling water outside a baseball stadium now a crime? And is this the kind of incident that police should be called to intervene?
Absolutely not.
A video shows Alison Ettel apparently calling the police on the little girl for selling water “illegally.” Ettel approached the kid and asked her if she had a permit to sell water.
The video was posted by the girl’s mother, Erin Austin, and the video has gone viral. Social media followers have dubbed the woman, Alison Ettel, “Permit Patty.” A racially diverse online coalition is pushing back against Ettel.
The girl was selling bottles of water for a reason: Austin said she recently lost her job and that her 8-year-old daughter was selling bottles of water to raise money for a trip to Disneyland.
Ettel didn’t know – and apparently didn’t care. She told The Huffington Post that she “snapped” after listening to the 8-year-old’s mother “screaming.”
“They were screaming about what they were selling,” Ettel told the HuffPost. “It was literally nonstop. It was every two seconds, ‘Come and buy my water.’ It was continuous and it wasn’t a soft voice, it was screaming.”
“I had been putting up with this for hours, and I just snapped,” Ettel said.
So it’s come to this: Ettel became so enraged by the sounds of a little girl and her mother selling water at a baseball game that she felt the situation required law enforcement involvement?
Why not close the windows? Ettel said she had the windows of her office open. When the HuffPost asked why she did not close the windows, Ettel said it was too hot. So Ettel doesn’t have air conditioning in her office?
Ettel told the HuffPost that she didn’t call the police because the girl was Black.
“This has no racial component to it,” Ettel told the HuffPost. She also claims she only “pretended” to call the police.
“This woman don’t want a little girl to sell some water, she’s calling the police on an 8-year-old girl,” the child’s mother says on the video.
Ettel is seen on the phone and then runs when she learns she is being recorded.
“Don’t hide, the whole world gonna see you, boo,” the woman filming says.
“Yeah, and um, illegally selling water without a permit?” Ettel says into the phone.
“On my property,” the mother responds.
“It’s not your property,” Ettel says.
“I have no problem with enterprising young women. I want to support that little girl. It was all the mother and just about being quiet,” Etell told the HuffPost.
Etell is the latest white person to call the police on innocent and unsuspecting Black people.
In April, a white woman in Oakland, California, nicknamed “BBQ Becky” called the police on a Black family who she accused of grilling in a public park illegally. The video of the incident went viral.
And last month, I wrote a column I called strolling while Black.
Donald Sherman, an African-American lawyer and father, was pushing a stroller carrying his baby, Caleb, at Kingman and Heritage Islands Park near the Anacostia River in Washington, D.C. a white woman who was jogging past Sherman – for reasons that are still mind-boggling – called the police to report “a suspicious man walking the bike path with a baby.”
Weeks after two Black men were arrested in Starbucks for planning a business meeting and three Black women were harassed unnecessarily for checking into an Airbnb, Sherman was questioned by a law enforcement officer just because he wanted his baby to get some fresh air.
]The CEO of Starbucks addressed the racist situation immediately: He shut down 800 Starbucks stores for one day to implement mandatory company-wide racial diversity training seminars. He did the right thing. But how do you change the racial mindsets of people like Ettel?
In a recent incident that some called “Golfing While Black,” a Pennsylvania golf club owner called police on five African-American female members after the club’s co-owner said that the women were playing too slowly.
The Black women have a different version of events: They said they were discriminated against. No charges were filed and the golf club management apologized to the women.
“It’s a shame the police were called to resolve a conflict that could have been handled through a conversation, talking to each other as human beings,” Jay Karen, CEO of The National Golf Course Owners Association, told me. “These kinds of conflicts should not happen on golf courses and they shouldn’t happen at Starbucks.”
In the meantime, Ettel told reporters that said she is now getting threats online and she feels “discriminated against.”
“It was stupid,” Ettel told the HuffPost. “I completely regret that I handled that so poorly. It was completely stress-related, and I should have never confronted her. That was a mistake, a complete mistake. Please don’t make me sound horrible.”
I don’t think Ettel needs help from others to make her sound horrible: She’s doing a fine job all by herself.
What do you think?
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Little Known Black History Fact: The Jeanes Foundation
- James Harden Named NBA MVP At NBA Awards
- History-Making Olympic Swimmer Simone Manuel Wins Honda Cup Award
GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:
25 thoughts on “A New Low? Woman Dubbed #PermitPatty Calls Police On 8-Year-Old”
Go pay her a visit
255 king st #503
San Francisco CA
God don’t like UGLY and this turd most certainly is that.
According to the latest news, Ms.Ettel has a Cannabis dispensary and has lost a client due to her IGNORANCE.
Meanwhile the little girl that she dropped a dime on has been GIVEN FREE TICKETS TO DISNEYLAND!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Amen. This has Stop. Thanks Donald for All You have done to Divide this Country!!!
I agree with those who’ve said that just because these busybodies are calling the police doesn’t always mean that they are acting out of racist feelings, however, I’m willing to bet that the majority are calling because of the racist feelings within. One feels as if they want to do something to hurt this Black person but doesn’t have the heart or guts to hurt them directly, so they hurt them indirectly by having them arrested and any consequences that follow and they can feel justified in saying that whatever happens is on the police and the Black individual. I believe that some of these calls can be deterred and even cease if the police departments take action against these bogus call. I believe that some can be thwarted if the 911 operators took a tiny bit more time to screen the calls. Everything that is reported as suspicious, ISN’T AT ALL suspicious and could save the police some time and the tax payers some money. What was suspicious about a Black woman sleeping in the common area at her dorm? What was suspicious about a group of Black men grilling in the park? What was so suspicious about a Black man strolling his baby on a bike/jogging path? When a White man does it he’s considered a wonderful, loving man, but a Black gets the police in his face. Not all is racism, but many,many are ONLY racially motivated.
White kids have had police called on them, and their lemonade stands and other ‘enterprising’ endeavors shut down. Was that racist, too? Just because some busybody calls the police because they don’t know the law doesn’t make it racist. Everything is NOT about race!!
white kids have had the police called on them from other whites. Black people don’t give a sh!t whether or not white kids are selling lemonade. You sound white stupid, as usual.
So for you, it’s all about skin color. If a white person sees a black person breaking into your house, then that person is NOT allowed to call 9-1-1 because he’s the wrong color. Should that white person find another black person to call the police, or just let the burglars have their way? How idiotic!
If you would bother to read something other than Black America Web, you’d be much better informed:
https://www.dailywire.com/news/32274/watch-woman-calls-cops-8-year-old-girl-selling-amanda-prestigiacomo
What does the fact that some of these busy bodies call the police on their own white children have to do with anything? Have they called the police on white guys sitting in a Starbucks? Do they even care? Have they called the police on a white man pushing his baby in a stroller? Would they even notice? Have they called the police on a student sleeping in a college common area? Would they have called the police on a white kid playing with a toy gun? Until you can say that these situations are handled equally, don’t try to distract by saying that This particular incident wasn’t racist, because there is NO WAY for you to know without more detail. We are just reacting to what our own many experiences with this kind of harassment tell us.
Just FYI, everything is about race in trump’s America. Race is a big factor in this world…and its not going to stop.
Please don’t assume what I’m thinking. You know what happens when you assume. It’s obvious that you and I will never see eye to eye. No one shouldn’t be that rigid to be bothered with calling the police on an 8 yes old selling bottled water. Are you serious? Maybe permit Patty was upset that she didn’t think of it. Who knows. It wasn’t serious enuff to pull a patrol car to investigate. All these BS calls, no charges, just plain harrassment by the nosy Ms. Kravitz’s of the world.
Black people aren’t the problem.
Start arresting and fining these pests and this foolishness will stop. In the meantime, putting them on blast so that their names and mugs are all over the internet is an excellent way to show them what real harassment is.
@Alberta
**
All this still doesn’t stop Black ppl from mixing with them
***
And never will. Look at the black idiots who voted for this open racist in the white house. And yet race mixing seems to be at an all time high.
Again, where’s the repercussion and punishment for these racist who keep abusing 911 wasting the police time. I thought it was illegal to make a bogus emergency call and yet nothing happens to them.
PT, I think the police with common sense are getting it. No officers showed up for this BS. Ettel wanted her 15 min of fame, and now she’s regretting it. Feeling discriminated against? It’s obvious these nosy @ss white women have nothing better to do with their lives. Black and brown people don’t eff with white people. Why should we? We have so much other stuff on our plates to worry about, than worry about what opioids BBQ Becky or Peppermint Patty are doing. I know in my town, the number of Opioid use continues to rise for white people, along with the many deaths attributed to it. Shouldn’t Becky and Patty be more concerned with their people?
White people across America have been deputize,they no when they call law enforcers on a black people they could be arrested or ruff up are even killed.There should be fines for these bogus calls.
5 words….welcome to thrumps americkkka.
*4 words
You are a mental midget
Morning humor. I don’t see the beauty and I never will. These ugly fat white women stay in the news; heavy Huckabee, bigot and burly BBQ Becky, and now portly piggie “Permit Patty.” Keep videoing and putting them on blast. You don’t have to say much, let them do all the talking. What is up with the sun glasses? Wearing them on their pig faces or head doesn’t enhance anything. The sister had her doing the duck and cover!😂
All this still doesn’t stop Black ppl from mixing with them. Black ppl are going to be in derision ie:confusion. Stop calling your half breed children Black it’s obvious they’re Not..Light skin ppl are mulatto. Even the Bible & God makes a difference between the peoples Old & New Testament. Old Testament times God separated the mixed ppl from the Originals to purify the race…but You Black ppl probably won’t believe me….because I’m Black. = ( = )
I believe you and I agree with you and when will Black people wake up and realize ever some of the one’s your sleeping with don’t like you and have of them voted for trump but are with people of color.
Aw hell! A God-botherer.
So what’s your solution? Separatism? Secession?.Where, when, and how? Didn’t the Nation of Islam try that when Elijah Muhammad was its leader? As a law-abiding, taxpaying,Army combat veteran I proudly fought and served for the right worship,vote,reside,and work,and dine,where I choose; rights that weren’t available to all or most of us when I was born. I gladly support black-owned businesses and services so long as they’re convenient,efficient, and affordable as with any run by whites or other minorities.Just as the government no longer has the right to determine who my spouse or friends should be,neither will I be so influenced by you or any other self-appointed “defenders” of black culture. You all are no better than those alt-right white nationalist Trumpanzees.