Columbus
Ohio Woman Hid Boyfriend’s Body for 4 Days

Police have arrested an Ohio woman for keeping her boyfriends body in her hotel room for 4 days after he died from a drug overdose.  Workers reportedly discovered the body at the Crosslands Motel in Sharonville June 14 after investigating a foul odor.

The deceased was identified as Jacob Tackett, and police say his 34 yr old girlfriend told authorities that he stopped breathing after they used heroin together June 10. The woman continued to use heroin in the room after his death and covered him with a sheet. She has been charged with abuse of a corpse.

