Raheem DeVaughn Drops ‘The Love Experience (20th Anniversary Mixtape)’

It’s been two decades since Raheem DeVaughn dropped his game-changing debut album The Love Experience, and now the self-proclaimed Love King is giving fans a nostalgic gift to celebrate.

Just in time for the 20th anniversary, DeVaughn has released The Love Experience (20th Anniversary Mixtape)—a soulful blend of remixes, rare cuts, and exclusive commentary that captures the spirit of the original album and the era it was born in.

Hosted by DJ Lil Mac, the mixtape delivers that classic mid-2000s feel, with a modern-day spin.

“This mixtape is a love letter to my day-one fans and a reintroduction to a project that changed my life,”

said DeVaughn.

“Working with DJ Lil Mac again brought everything full circle.”

Originally released on June 28, 2005, The Love Experience made waves immediately, debuting at No. 9 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

It featured the standout lead single “Guess Who Loves You More,” produced by Kenny Dope, and included timeless tracks like “You,” “Believe,” “Ask Yourself,” and “Is It Possible.”

Fun fact: “Is It Possible” was originally written for fellow neo-soul artist Dwele, who even recorded a version that’s still floating around the internet. At the time, Raheem said, “I think he’s real dope, he’s a friend of mine and we’ll probably do some stuff down the pipeline in the future.”

Since then, DeVaughn has built a catalog full of rich, romantic R&B—dropping acclaimed albums like Love Behind the Melody (featuring Grammy-nominated “Woman” and “Customer”), The Love & War MasterPeace, Love Sex Passion, Decade Of A Love King, and What A Time To Be In Love, just to name a few.

Currently, Raheem is on his Quiet Storm Lover Tour, with upcoming stops in Baltimore, Washington D.C., Detroit, Cincinnati, and more.

On top of that, he continues to serenade listeners as the host of WHUR’s Quiet Storm radio show and is reportedly working on new music.

With The Love Experience (20th Anniversary Mixtape), Raheem DeVaughn isn’t just celebrating the past—he’s proving that timeless R&B still has a place in today’s world.

