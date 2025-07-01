5 Nontraditional Media Personalities Covering The Diddy Trial

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Deliberations are now underway in the high-profile sex trafficking and racketeering trial of music mogul, Sean “Diddy” Combs. As the courtroom proceedings unfold, some nontraditional media personalities—particularly on platforms like TikTok and YouTube—have been providing real-time updates, offering minute-by-minute insight into the case and the pending verdict.

According to CNN, on June 30, Judge Arun Subramanian gave final instructions to the jury regarding the charges against the 55-year-old Combs, which include two counts of sex trafficking involving force, threats, fraud, or coercion, and one count of racketeering. After the instructions, the jury was dismissed to begin deliberations.

Nontraditional media personalities have emerged as top sources during the Diddy trial. Vloggers like Armon Wiggins, and TikTok influencers like Kadisha, Secret Sam, and Queen Sheba have become voices in the trial—offering top-tier Diddy trial coverage.

Nontraditional Media Emerges—Diddy Trial Coverage

Shake My Ash

TikToker Shake My Ash, who has gained a substantial following for her trial coverage, reported on Monday that Juror No. 5 was selected as the foreperson. He is a 31-year-old white male who works in finance, attends church regularly, and is a member of a country club—details that may shape how he leads the jury through this closely watched case.

Ash also revealed that Combs was granted permission to bring back a few books to his cell while the “jury decides his fate.”



Kadisha

It may be a while before we get a definitive verdict from the jury because deliberations have hit a snag. According to Kadisha, a TikTok personality known for “spilling the tea” on media, news, and entertainment, the jury sent a note to the judge raising concerns about one of their own—Juror No. 25. As reported by NBC News, this juror is a 51-year-old Manhattan-based scientist with a PhD in molecular biology and neuroscience. Kadisha claims other jurors are worried Juror No. 25 may not follow the judge’s instructions, and that he may need to be replaced with an alternate.

Armon Wiggins

Just two days before deliberations began, another prominent social media figure—journalist and YouTuber Armon Wiggins—spoke with NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield about the shocking closing argument delivered by Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo. Wiggins described how the courtroom grew tense as Agnifilo made an impassioned plea to the jury, urging them not to fall for what he characterized as a racially charged prosecution effort. The defense attorney accused the federal prosecutors of attempting to strike all Black jurors from the panel, leaving only one Black juror on the case.

“I was kind of gagging, because a lot of people in the room, once he actually finished, started clapping, and it was a lot of Black people, a lot of young people,” said Wiggins. “They were clapping for the defense. So, I definitely think he made his point, and he got in those people’s heads.”

Queen Shiba Darling

As the trial unfolds, social media has played a vital role in filling in the gaps and providing real-time insight. Among the standout commentators is YouTuber Queen Shiba Darling, known for her sharp psychological analysis and cultural commentary from a Black perspective. She’s been closely observing the trial from inside the courtroom, sharing detailed breakdowns of subtle but crucial developments.

In a video posted on June 26, she alleged that multiple people helped Diddy facilitate interstate travel for escorts—including a travel agent—and claimed the rapper would at times directly text his escorts, both male and female— to coordinate their travel and payment for their participation in his infamous “freak-offs.”

Loren LoRosa

Another influential media voice at the trial has been The Breakfast Club’s Loren LoRosa. She was present earlier this month when Kanye West made a surprise courtroom appearance in support of Diddy, causing a frenzy outside the courthouse as fans and photographers rushed to catch a glimpse of the rapper. In a June 13 appearance on NBC New York, LoRosa revealed that Kanye has been running a “Free Diddy” campaign and has even attempted to revive his late Sean John clothing line in solidarity.

