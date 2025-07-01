Atlanta Rapper Ca$h Out Accused Of Witness Intimidation In RICO Trial

Ca$h Out, a rapper who found fame in 2011 with his hit single “Cashin’ Out,” is currently on trial in Atlanta as the state of Georgia brought racketeering charges against him. In a new report, Ca$h Out and his mother, known as “Mama Ca$h,” are being accused of intimidating and attempting to silence a woman who is a witness in the matter.

Local outlet WSB-TV shared in a report that Ca$h Out, 34, faced new accusations from the prosecution alleging that the former Epic Records signee employed his mother, real name Linda Smith, to intimidate the aforementioned witness. Smit is a co-defendant in the RICO case, as is the cooperating witness whom the pair tried to silence.

The witness, whose identity is being kept hidden, was allegedly cornered by Smith and told not to cooperate with the investigation against her son. The woman was arrested with Ca$h Out in 2021 during a prostitution sting.

From what the report states, Smith was arrested in Buckhead at a physical therapy clinic, which apparently is connected to the witness. Smith, in a 2021 interrogation video, claimed she was at the clinic looking for a friend who missed a probation appointment.

“I mean, y’all acting like I done kidnapped her,” Smith reportedly said during the interrogation session. She was asked why she attempted to reach the witness and answered, “I said why would she miss her probation, she knows how important that is.”

Prosecutors presented audio recordings of Gibson giving his mother instructions to contact the unnamed witness by phone. The prosecution then played a clip of Smith rebuffing her son’s request.

“I already told you I’m going to the doctor, I already called the number, I’m doing everything you asked me to do. Stop pissing me off,” Smith was reportedly heard saying in the call.

Ca$h Out is facing 41 counts of rape, sex trafficking and luring women into prostitution.

