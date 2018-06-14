NeNe Leakes Reveals Husband Gregg Is Battling Cancer

Unfortunately, we have some super sad news coming out of the “RHOA” camp. According to NeNe Leakes, her beloved husband, Gregg Leakes, has been diagnosed with cancer.
Via Instagram, Leakes, 50, shared a photo of her husband, 63, sitting in a chair inside of a hospital room with his arms crossed. Beside him, a computer screen was open to a page that read “Cancer” with a red line crossing through it. However, as of this posting, the kind of cancer Gregg is afflicted with, has not been revealed.
“Our New Normal and the fight begins👊🏾 🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾#mdandersoncancercenter #yougotthis#iloveyou,” NeNe wrote in the caption.
As we reported earlier (in May), Gregg spent time in the hospital, but Nene was extremely guarded about why he had been hospitalized. In fact, at the time, she slammed a tabloid report claiming he had been hospitalized due to heart issues and food poisoning. However, before that, Gregg had been hospitalized in November for a “dangerously low” heart rate.
“First of all, I just want to say that I feel very blessed and extremely lucky to be able to do what I do. I’m so grateful that you guys purchased tickets to see me everywhere,” NeNe wrote in May on Instagram. “I have to cancel my Albany, New York show and my New York City Caroline’s show. Today marks the 15th day straight that Gregg has been in the hospital.”
“I find it very difficult to stand on stage and laugh and have a good time and give you guys your money’s worth knowing that my husband is in the hospital not feeling well,” she continued. “He has said to me over and over again, ‘Go on, go out there, have a good time, do the show, I’m going to be fine.’ But I find it mentally very hard for me to do that.”
“Gregg will be out of the hospital this week,” she added. “He will be stronger, he will be better and we will be out here doing this show again in no time. Thank you for loving me! Thank you so much.”
Recently, NeNe shared a photo of the gift Cynthia Bailey sent to Gregg.
“My sis @cynthiabailey10 sent Gregg some of her good smelling relaxing candles! Imma use these We Thank you Bailey and love you #greggontheroadtorecovery,” she captioned the photo of the candles.
NeNe and Gregg have been married since 1997 — though, as RHOA fans remember, they briefly divorced in 2011 and remarried two years later (as seen on NeNe’s spin-off series, I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding).
16 thoughts on “NeNe Leakes Reveals Husband Gregg Is Battling Cancer”
NeNe hang in there! I know what it’s like to be a caregiver. My husband dead in 2012 and thank God he gave me 15 years of a beautiful marriage. He was diabetic, but cancer don’t mean your husband will not have a long life with treatment he can still do a lot. My sister was diagnosed in 2004 and you cannot stop that woman she is everywhere doing what she can to help others. She has bad days yes but she keep it moving. I love you and your husband with the love of God. Praying for your family.
You being played for ratings Peeps
Nene love you I have been married to my husband 38 years and he also is going through cancer but you can do this with prays and God on your side you and your husband wil in Jesus name get through this.love you .
God bless y’all and you’re in my prayers. God’s got this too !
NeNe I’m PRAYING that you and Greg remain faithful and never doubt the AWESOME HEALING POWER of LOVE !!! You can get through this !!! GREATFUL PRAISES , FAITH And LOVE, LOVE !!!! I’m a 7yr SURVIVOR !!!🙏🙏💖
You and Greg are one of the most strongest and supportive couples ever. I can relate to everything you all are going through. God got this. And your faith in him will heal all. I am praying for you and your family. I know y’all got Drs, but if you ever want or need another hospital. Cancer treatment Centers of America is Awesome.. #totalremission
Nene I love you so much we shate the same birthday you keep praying and I will do the same I beat cancer and Greg will to God bless y’all
I am praying for you Gregg, Nene and your family Put it in God’s Hand He got your back
I’m praying for y’all and may GOD bless you
God Bless, Comfort & Heal Your Love, all the Best to this Wonderful Couple💍, I can relate to what you are going through, but God will give you the strength ❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
I pray for your total restoration . Trust in the Lord as your Savior, your healer,and your peace. Shalom Shalom
I pray that god be with y’all at all time
pray for strength and recover
NeNe, I am praying that Gregg is feeling better and I am sure he is a fighter because you are. Take care, with Love.
I pray for his total healing! God is ABLE! I like NeNe. She is real and uncut!!