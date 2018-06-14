NeNe Leakes Reveals Husband Gregg Is Battling Cancer

Unfortunately, we have some super sad news coming out of the “RHOA” camp. According to NeNe Leakes, her beloved husband, Gregg Leakes, has been diagnosed with cancer.

Via Instagram, Leakes, 50, shared a photo of her husband, 63, sitting in a chair inside of a hospital room with his arms crossed. Beside him, a computer screen was open to a page that read “Cancer” with a red line crossing through it. However, as of this posting, the kind of cancer Gregg is afflicted with, has not been revealed.

“Our New Normal and the fight begins👊🏾 🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾#mdandersoncancercenter #yougotthis#iloveyou,” NeNe wrote in the caption.

As we reported earlier (in May), Gregg spent time in the hospital, but Nene was extremely guarded about why he had been hospitalized. In fact, at the time, she slammed a tabloid report claiming he had been hospitalized due to heart issues and food poisoning. However, before that, Gregg had been hospitalized in November for a “dangerously low” heart rate.

“First of all, I just want to say that I feel very blessed and extremely lucky to be able to do what I do. I’m so grateful that you guys purchased tickets to see me everywhere,” NeNe wrote in May on Instagram. “I have to cancel my Albany, New York show and my New York City Caroline’s show. Today marks the 15th day straight that Gregg has been in the hospital.”

“I find it very difficult to stand on stage and laugh and have a good time and give you guys your money’s worth knowing that my husband is in the hospital not feeling well,” she continued. “He has said to me over and over again, ‘Go on, go out there, have a good time, do the show, I’m going to be fine.’ But I find it mentally very hard for me to do that.”

“Gregg will be out of the hospital this week,” she added. “He will be stronger, he will be better and we will be out here doing this show again in no time. Thank you for loving me! Thank you so much.”

Recently, NeNe shared a photo of the gift Cynthia Bailey sent to Gregg.

“My sis @cynthiabailey10 sent Gregg some of her good smelling relaxing candles! Imma use these We Thank you Bailey and love you #greggontheroadtorecovery,” she captioned the photo of the candles.

NeNe and Gregg have been married since 1997 — though, as RHOA fans remember, they briefly divorced in 2011 and remarried two years later (as seen on NeNe’s spin-off series, I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding).

