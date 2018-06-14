Comedian Arnez J brought the funny on the Tom Joyner Morning Show talking about his family, 12 Years A Slave and Kanye West.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Little Known Black History Fact: The Jeanes Foundation
- James Harden Named NBA MVP At NBA Awards
- History-Making Olympic Swimmer Simone Manuel Wins Honda Cup Award
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
One thought on “Comedian Arnez J Jokes About Buying A White Person?!”
I don’t thing the white guy sitting next to Arnez J was very amused…LOL!