Comedian Arnez J Jokes About Buying A White Person?!

App Feed
| 06.14.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Comedian Arnez J brought the funny on the Tom Joyner Morning Show talking about his family, 12 Years A Slave and Kanye West.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Arnez J

One thought on “Comedian Arnez J Jokes About Buying A White Person?!

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close