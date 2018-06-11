BBD, Kendrick Lamar, Meek Mill Rock Summer Jam Stage

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Recent Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne and Meek Mill helped the famed Summer Jam music event celebrate its 25th anniversary with jam-packed performances.
Remy Ma, Tory Lanez and BBD also worked the stage Sunday for the feverish audience at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
The event’s highlight was the battle between producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, who went back and forth with hits they have produced for others — from Jay-Z’s “Jigga My…” and DMX’s “Ruff Ryders Anthem” to Missy Elliott’s “Work It” and Beyonce’s “Drunk In Love.”
Lamar performed his well-known hits such as “Humble” and “Don’t Kill My Vibe”; he was joined onstage by label mate Jay Rock. Meek Mill, who was released from prison in April, also performed.
The event, hosted by New York hip-hop radio station Hot97, was launched in 1994.
