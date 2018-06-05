Meek Mill’s Battle With Black Female Judge Goes To State Supreme Court

Meek Mill’s war with the criminal justice system continues.
On November 6, Mill was sentenced to two to four years in prison for a probation violation after a fight at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in March 2017. The rapper has been on probation since he was 21 years old and convicted on gun and drug charges, with Philadelphia Judge Genece Brinkley overseeing Meek’s case.
Meek’s attorneys filed a request last week to have Brinkley removed, but Common Pleas Court Judge Leon Tucker said he didn’t have jurisdiction and that the request would need to go to the state Supreme Court.
“Mill’s lawyers argued that Brinkley has made inappropriate comments about Mill in and out of court, acting more like a prosecutor than an impartial jurist,” NBC News reported. “They claimed Brinkley violated judicial ethics rules by hiring a lawyer to publicly defend her against accusations of bias, and faulted the judge for her insistence on holding a hearing on Mill’s petition for a new trial even though prosecutors had agreed to it. The lawyers said that’s unheard of in Philadelphia.”
They also questioned Brinkley’s fitness to even serve as a judge due to a April 2016 car accident where she “suffered neurological injuries.”
“Everything they have stated for why she should recuse herself is either made up or irrelevant, and it’s not a reason to recuse herself from deciding this case,” Brinkley’s attorney, A. Charles Peruto Jr., said Monday.
Allegedly, Brinkley extorted Meek for personal favors—she reportedly wanted him to make a song in honor of her, and when he refused, he received a harsher sentence. In April, when Meek was still in jail, his mother made a public plea to Brinkley, crying, “I don’t even understand how he’s been on probation for that many years. It’s like he murdered somebody… He has to beg to see his son. What kind of woman does that? Is she a mother? Does she have a mother?”
Milll’s Mill’s appeals hearing was scheduled for June 18. Therefore, his lawyers were asking the state Supreme Court to make a quick decision. Otherwise, they believe Brinkley will undoubtedly deny his appeal.
Meek Mill’s Battle With Black Female Judge Goes To State Supreme Court was originally published on newsone.com
2 thoughts on “Meek Mill’s Battle With Black Female Judge Goes To State Supreme Court”
He wouldn’t win if this was a white judge, he would respect their authority. Mills isn’t innocent in this. Please remember that this was a parole violation, meaning he was already convicted of a “crime.”
At 19 years old, Mill was arrested for carrying a firearm without a license and possession of drugs, according to the court docket in his case, which goes back to 2007. Judge Genece Brinkley began presiding over Mill’s case at that time, sentencing the rapper to 11-23 months in prison. Mill was released in early 2009 for good behavior, and given a seven-year probation period by Brinkley. Within that period, Meek failed to report his travel plans to the judge multiple times, resulting in more jail time in 2014 and 90 days of house arrest in 2016. Along with the house arrest sentence, Brinkley gave Meek six more years of probation. Meek then had two more run-ins with the law earlier this year — a scuffle at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in March and driving a dirt bike in Harlem in August — and even though both charges were subsequently dropped, they were violations of probation, and the apparent final straws for Brinkley.
I get it that he was overcharged and given a ridiculous probationary period. However, why didn’t he register the weapon and not carry drugs? These men are living the life of Riley and fools feel sorry for them. Naw, I’ll save my support for someone who is worthy.
Brinkley needs to recuse herself from Meek Mill’s case.
Whatever her issues are with Meek who knows.
However, since Brinkley has presided over Mill’s previous parole violation cases,
she needs to step aside and let a judge who is neutral handle things.
Brinkley is a perfect example of what is WRONG WITH THE CRIMINAL JUSTICE SYSTEM
AND CRIMINAL COURTS!!!!!!!!!!