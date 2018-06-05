Meek Mill’s Battle With Black Female Judge Goes To State Supreme Court

Meek Mill’s war with the criminal justice system continues.

On November 6, Mill was sentenced to two to four years in prison for a probation violation after a fight at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in March 2017. The rapper has been on probation since he was 21 years old and convicted on gun and drug charges, with Philadelphia Judge Genece Brinkley overseeing Meek’s case.

Meek’s attorneys filed a request last week to have Brinkley removed, but Common Pleas Court Judge Leon Tucker said he didn’t have jurisdiction and that the request would need to go to the state Supreme Court.

“Mill’s lawyers argued that Brinkley has made inappropriate comments about Mill in and out of court, acting more like a prosecutor than an impartial jurist,” NBC News reported. “They claimed Brinkley violated judicial ethics rules by hiring a lawyer to publicly defend her against accusations of bias, and faulted the judge for her insistence on holding a hearing on Mill’s petition for a new trial even though prosecutors had agreed to it. The lawyers said that’s unheard of in Philadelphia.”

They also questioned Brinkley’s fitness to even serve as a judge due to a April 2016 car accident where she “suffered neurological injuries.”

“Everything they have stated for why she should recuse herself is either made up or irrelevant, and it’s not a reason to recuse herself from deciding this case,” Brinkley’s attorney, A. Charles Peruto Jr., said Monday.

Allegedly, Brinkley extorted Meek for personal favors—she reportedly wanted him to make a song in honor of her, and when he refused, he received a harsher sentence. In April, when Meek was still in jail, his mother made a public plea to Brinkley, crying, “I don’t even understand how he’s been on probation for that many years. It’s like he murdered somebody… He has to beg to see his son. What kind of woman does that? Is she a mother? Does she have a mother?”

Milll’s Mill’s appeals hearing was scheduled for June 18. Therefore, his lawyers were asking the state Supreme Court to make a quick decision. Otherwise, they believe Brinkley will undoubtedly deny his appeal.

