Twirl On This, Haters: Kenya Moore Shows Bump And Ultrasound Vid To Quiet Doubters

Kenya Moore wants you to twirl on the rumors that she isn’t pregnant. She took to her Instagram to throw a few receipts on the folks who said she wasn’t really pregnant.

The 47-year-old star of the reality franchise The Real Housewives of Atlanta has reportedly made show producers mad when she didn’t want to plaster her new husband, restaurateur Marc Daly (he owns this Brooklyn spot) all over the show. Since Moore announced her pregnancy, though, fans have speculated that it was a desperate move to maintain her spot on RHOA or a faked pregnancy to keep her storyline evolving.

It appears that Moore, who has yet to respond to any rumors, thought it best to shut down folks without saying a word.

Here are her Instagram posts:

So do you now believe Moore is pregnant?

