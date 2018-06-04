Kenya Moore wants you to twirl on the rumors that she isn’t pregnant. She took to her Instagram to throw a few receipts on the folks who said she wasn’t really pregnant.
The 47-year-old star of the reality franchise The Real Housewives of Atlanta has reportedly made show producers mad when she didn’t want to plaster her new husband, restaurateur Marc Daly (he owns this Brooklyn spot) all over the show. Since Moore announced her pregnancy, though, fans have speculated that it was a desperate move to maintain her spot on RHOA or a faked pregnancy to keep her storyline evolving.
It appears that Moore, who has yet to respond to any rumors, thought it best to shut down folks without saying a word.
Here are her Instagram posts:
My heart is overwhelmed by all the kindness and well wishes many of you have sent our family. ***** I felt compelled to share this video of one of our early ultrasounds when I saw my baby's heart beating for the first time. I cried like a baby myself! I couldn't believe this miracle was growing inside me. And its heart was beating so fast! *** Even though my doctor says "Barbie" she meant to say baby 😂. It was too early to tell the gender. *** Again, thank you for the love, prayers, and hope. ######blessed #thankyouJehovahgod #babytwirl #nevergiveup #yougotnext #dreams #love #family #life #IVF #mytime #myjourney #motherhood
So do you now believe Moore is pregnant?
12 thoughts on “Twirl On This, Haters: Kenya Moore Shows Bump And Ultrasound Vid To Quiet Doubters”
AGAIN!!! UMMMMMMMM LMMFAO!
Mac Daddy you’re the king of coons! Dumb MF
Congratulations Yes Twirl on the Haters 😍💞
Congratulations!! I am a fan. Praying for a healthy baby and everlasting love with your husband.
Who are these people and why do people care so much about whether or not she’s pregnant? Why does she care so much that people believe her?
To Kenya from one black woman to another, happy for you my sister. Hope you have a health baby.
Does it matter
Still do not believe it.
😂😂😂😂
Nobody really cares of YOU believe it or not – you fukking HATER !
You’re probably a Phaedra fan who believes her. LOL…
Black women are the queens of hate