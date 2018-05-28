Gabrielle Union and Jada Pinkett Smith don’t even know how it started, but for the past 17 years, they had an ongoing, if not bitter feud. No one knew what exactly the issue was, they just “knew” they didn’t care for each other. On her new Facebook Watch series, “Red Table Talk,” Pinkett Smith decided to try to mend fences with Union and discuss the issues that can lead to hurtful rifts between women.
The two talk candidly about the kinds of issues that can become bitter between women, including the kind of mean girl behavior that Union admits she once embraced. The women, both married to famous men, also talk about navigating those relationships in the public eye.
As for what made them not cool with each other in the first place? Neither can remember.
Watch below:
6 thoughts on “Jada Pinkett Smith and Gabrielle Union End 17-Year Feud”
You are so right Mac Daddy. Not sure why some of us like to tear the other one down. May be a sense of insecurity within. We should love one another and uplift the other woman instead of tearing her down because society does that enough.
I am so happy for the two of them and for us. Their evolution will serve as a wake up call for others caught in this hate and blame game which is the product of low self-esteem. I recently realized that my responsibility to God,myself, and humanity is to let others see the reflection of their bad character in my good character. Hopefully those who view this will not focus on Gabrielle and Jada, but themselves. I applaud the both of them.
God Bless,
Larry D
That was absolutely beautiful! I loved it! So glad they were able to push past thier past and their pain. We are ALL a work in progress. It takes a lot to admit some of the things that Gab confessed to. Such a big place to be! I am beyond words…tears! So uplifting, this interview was.
Beautiful and accomplished women, glad they could mend the fence.
It ain’t a table if black women don’t bring shade and drama to it. Stop the shiggidy