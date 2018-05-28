Jada Pinkett Smith and Gabrielle Union End 17-Year Feud

Gabrielle Union and Jada Pinkett Smith don’t even know how it started, but for the past 17 years, they had an ongoing, if not bitter feud. No one knew what exactly the issue was, they just “knew” they didn’t care for each other. On her new Facebook Watch series, “Red Table Talk,” Pinkett Smith decided to try to mend fences with Union and discuss the issues that can lead to hurtful rifts between women.

The two talk candidly about the kinds of issues that can become bitter between women, including the kind of mean girl behavior that Union admits she once embraced. The women, both married to famous men, also talk about navigating those relationships in the public eye.

As for what made them not cool with each other in the first place? Neither can remember.

Watch below:

