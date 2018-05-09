Guy’s Got A Gripe: Drive Thru Workers Who Wear Gucci Belts

05.09.18
5/9/18- Guy’s Got A Gripe with a dude working in a McDonald’s drive-thru with a Gucci belt on! He just couldn’t wait to wear it, but really wanted to tell him that Gucci doesn’t go with everything.

