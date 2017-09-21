LA/NY August 18TH, 2017: Tina Campbell, the multiple award-winning soloist, multi-Grammy® winning recording artist, author, WE tv original series star, and now web series star, who, with sister Erica is one-half of the iconic Gospel duo, Mary Mary, announces It’s Still Personal pre-sale today, Friday, August 18th, with official album release set for Friday, September 29th, 2017. All fans pre-ordering the new album will automatically receive a download of first single “Too Hard Not To.”

The singer unveiled a video for the single “Too Hard Not To,” in an exclusive premiere Friday, August 11th, on Essence.com. Sitting at the top of the home page of the popular web site, Tina’s gorgeous video fully enhances the song’s lyrics, a message that Tina has lived by and has shared with fans since facing a near devastating marital crisis a few years ago.

Watch video here: https://youtu.be/kUQSSehepBM

The original song is the lead single from It’s Still Personal, a re-working of Tina’s 2016 NAACP Image Award-winning solo debut It’s Personal.

Tina’s packed schedule of high profile media and promotional appearances in support of “Too Hard Not To,” includes completed and upcoming appearances at Get Up! Mornings 1 Year Anniversary Concert, August 7th at Wingate Park in Brooklyn with sister Erica,

Treasures of the Heart–A Woman’s Experience with Ylawnda Peebles in DC on August 10th, Fox’s Good Day DC, August 11th, The Black Family Reunion in Cincinnati on August 20th, Radio One Hot 107.5, 105.9 Kiss FM and Praise 102.7 Women’s Empowerment event, August 26th, Cobo Center, Detroit, The Tom Joyner Morning Show plus a return to visit with sister Erica on Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell both on September 21st, The World Changers Women’s Conference in Houston on September 23rd and on September 30th, the Annual Circle Of Sisters Expo in New York. Previous and upcoming TV appearances include Chicago’s Windy City Live/ABC (July 31st); CBS 46 Atlanta & Peachtree TV (August 3rd); WFSA/NBC 12 News, Birmingham, AL (August 4th), WPIX Morning News, NY (August 7th), Fox Good Day DC (August 10th), Good Day Dallas September 21st, and Good Day Texas, September air date (t/b/a).

The creation and recording of It’s Still Personal will be highlighted throughout the upcoming sixth season of Tina’s original hit WE tv show, “Mary Mary.” The final season of the NAACP Nominated series premieres September 28th, 9PM ET/PT

