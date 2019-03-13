Will Smith Enlists Dave Chappelle To Mentor Him Ahead Of Stand-Up Comedy Act [Video]

Will Smith is following his wife’s path by hosting his own Facebook Watch show titled “Will Smith’s Bucket List.”

The weekly series will follow the superstar as he “travels the globe, overcomes obstacles and punches fear in the mouth.”

In the upcoming episode, which airs Wednesday, the 50-year-old actor is exploring new territory: stand-up comedy. He even taps comic legend Dave Chappelle to be his mentor.

“You call your brother, I come running, man,” Chappelle tells Smith in the episode. “I appreciate you,” Smith says.

Will explains that he wants to experience stand-up comedy because it’s something he has never done. “I’ve never used my life to create material to try to make people laugh,” he said. But before he hits the stage to serve up his comedic skills, Chappelle offers him a bit of advice.

“The first thing I’ll tell you is confidence is key,” he explains. “The reason you should be confident is because, primarily, you’re Will Smith.”

Wednesday’s episode will see Will take on the challenge of performing in front of a live audience.

“It’s really a new time in my life, my kids all grown, my family they all doing their thing,” he tells the audience during his set in the clip below. “And I’ve kinda lost control of my house.”

Smith then admits that he’s still getting used to his wife sharing intimate details of their marriage on her own Red Table Talk show.

“Jada has been shooting her show Red Table Talk,” he says, then tells one woman in particular, “You can enjoy it because she’s not telling all your business. Jada giving it up on Red Table Talk, boy! Sorry babe. Jada is here, she’s right here. I wasn’t expecting Jada to be here! I wasn’t expecting to have to say that right in front of you!”

That’s when Chappelle steps out on stage and shouts: “Will! Stick to the script!”

Fans of the actor’s Facebook Watch show have so far seen him jump from an airplane and swim with sharks but according to a press release, “stand-up comedy was his scariest adventure yet.”

The new episode of “Will Smith’s Bucket List” premieres Wednesday at 9am PT/12pm ET on Facebook Watch.

