Things Your Kids Know: Who Is Blueface And What Is A ‘Thotiana?’

There’s always a new rapper that the kids are all listening to, so it can be hard to keep up! And at times there’s no reason to keep up because a lot of these “hot” or “poppin” artists are here today and gone tomorrow. But there’s one name that doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon.

Jonathan Porter is a 22-year-old rapper from Los Angeles who goes by Blueface Bleedem or simply Blueface. In October 2018, he became an internet sensation after his song “Respect My Crypn” (hence the name Blueface), made it to Twitter. Fro, there he became a viral internet meme due to his off-beat style of rapping with users comparing his voice to cartoon character Courage The Cowardly Dog.

You ever realize how much Blueface sounds like courage the cowardly dog💀 pic.twitter.com/e401EokXQx — Shanel Arnold (@51o_arnold) February 5, 2019

The popularity of the video led to more of Blueface’s music receiving attention, and his song “Thotiana” blew up seemingly overt night. The song recently entered its fourth week on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and on Tuesday, it climbed to number 20, its highest position to date. “Thotiana” is the 22-year-old’s first song to crack the Top 20.

Check it out below.

Thotiana isn’t exactly a hit because the song is good, it’s kind of because half of Twitter thinks its hilariously horrible. But the other half seems to think it’s a musical masterpiece. They’ve even created the #ThotianaChallenge mocking the dance that Blueface does to the song.

So now you know who this Blueface person is, but you still have no idea what a Thotiana is. Well, I’ll let Blueface himself explain.

Still confused? Okay, well according to the Urban Dictionary Thotiana is the “biggest Ho you’ve ever met.” But, “Bust down Thotiana” is a “phrase of endearment used to hype someone up for a notable accomplishment.”

So in summary Blueface is a rapper that people love to hate and if someone calls you a Thotiana it’s not a compliment; but “bust down Thotiana” is a top 10 compliment.

Oh kids, you make no sense.

