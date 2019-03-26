SurvivingCardiB Goes Viral After Rapper Admits To Drugging And Robbing Men

Black Twitter has cancelled Cardi B following her reveal that she used to drug and rob men when she was a stripper.

“I had to go strip, I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you want to f*ck me? Yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s go back to this hotel,’ and I drugged n***as up, and I robbed them. That’s what I used to do,” she said in a bizarre video rant.

Her confession spawned the hashtag #SurvivingCardiB, a reference to the title of the Lifetime docu-series “Surviving R. Kelly,” which explores testimony from women who claim they were sexually abused by the singer.

Cardi’s latest moment of oversharing her personal business came as she was facing criticism for plans to write a memoir, Complex reports.

“I am a rapper. I am a bitch that came from the streets that came to the industry,” she said. “I wasn’t a Disney channel star. I wasn’t a nun. I wasn’t a saint.”

In a video posted to her Instagram account on Sunday, the rapper addressed hip-hop’s double standards.

“I never claim to be a angel I always been a street bitch,” Cardi proclaimed. “Ya be glorifying this street rappers that talk and do that grimmey street sh*t but they can’t stand a street bitch!”

It’s unclear what sparked her outrage but she lives for attention from online strangers. However, the backlash for admitting to taking advantage of men forced Cardi to take a self-imposed break from Twitter.

She noted before her exile plans to tell all about her so-called thug life in a book.

“Y’all don’t gotta worry about it, y’all don’t gotta tell my story,” Cardi said. “Want to know why y’all don’t gotta tell my story? Because I’m going to write a book about my life.”

Below are some of the reactions to Cardi B’s disturbing shenanigans with male tricks.