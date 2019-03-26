[WATCH] Secure The Bag 101 From Cardi B

Cardi B is getting set to lockdown her famous catch-phrase, “Okurrr.”

The rapper filed to trademark “Okurrr” for merchandising purposes, reports The Blast, outlining that it’s for “paper goods, namely paper cups and posters.”

Cardi, who described her catchphrase as a “cold pigeon in New York City,” to Jimmy Fallon, has obviously noticed how popular the word has become and wants to make sure nobody else can cash in.

“Okurrr” will officially have 3 R’s … even though Cardi also made sure to file documents for a version with only 2 R’s … for the trolls, The Blast noted.

News of her trademark plans was promptly met with criticism and Cardi quickly fired back to defend her decision.

“So you hoes is mad because I trademarked ‘Okurrr,” Cardi said in an Instagram Live clip, noting how often folks ask her to teach them how to say the phrase.

Hear Cardi B tell it via the (WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE) IG embed video below.

“You think I ain’t gonna profit off this shit? Bitch, white folks do it all the m–f— time. So you’re gonna be mad at me because I want to get some m—f—-money? Let me tell you something, while I’m still here, I’m gonna secure all the f— bags. Let me tell y’all a secret too, it’s 2019 bitches, it’s a lot of ways to get rich.”

Meanwhile, as reported by Complex, Refinery29 detailed the origins of “okurrr” and concluded that it was first popularized by “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The phrase actually first publicly appeared in a comedy sketch back in 2010, the report states.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BvX-fg2lmN1/In related news, on Friday

It was reported that Migos and Cardi B’s security team are in the clear when it comes to potential charges over an incident with an autograph seeker at last year’s Met Gala in New York City.

In a since-deleted tweet posted last May, Cardi seemed to address the incident, noting that she usually has no problem signing autographs but this particular fanatic was doing the most, Complex reported.

“If you check my tag pics i take a lot of pics with fans,” Cardi said at the time, per New York’s Pix 11. “Some people are not fans & sometimes i don’t want no pics and i simply don’t want people too close cause of [pregnant woman emoji] i don’t know what are people’s intentions sooo i Be careful. Why can’t people respect that? [sic]”