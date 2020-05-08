Princess Love Files For Divorce From Ray J

Princess Love apparently said “eff it” and has put Ray J on notice that she wants OUT of their almost four-year marriage.

Love, 35, filed papers earlier this week in LA County Superior Court, per a TMZ report. She and Ray J, 39, had already been living separately after their epic Las Vegas meltdown last year, in which Love accused Ray J of stranding her and their 1-year-old daughter Melody Love following the BET Awards.

Obviously the Las Vegas incident was what lit the fuse, at least publicly, on their marriage meltdown, so her divorce action will come as no surprise. In fact, in the wake of that incident, Love said she had no desire to be married any longer. Ray J was also photo’d out and about without his wedding band.

In January, the couple welcomed a baby boy, Epic Ray Norwood, and earlier this month, Page Six reported that Love was keeping Ray J in quarantine — and monitoring his activities via Instagram — in a hotel 10 minutes from his LA home before allowing him to see the children.

Check out photos of the couple’s children below: