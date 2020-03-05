Ray J And Brandy Defend Kim Kardashian Against Cultural Appropriation Accusations [Video]

Ray J and his sister Brandy have defended Kim Kardashian wearing cornrows amid accusations against her for cultural appropriation.

On Wednesday, the superstar siblings addressed the controversy on “The Talk,” in response to Kardashian posting several photos of her wearing braids on her Instagram this week.

As reported by PEOPLE, Ray J and Brandy greed that Kim’s choice to wear braids is a “compliment” rather than cultural appropriation.

“I don’t think that she’s guilty. I definitely believe in that, but I think it’s reaching a little bit for people to say that,” Brandy shared. “I mean, it’s great. I love braids. I think everybody should have braids, but I think we’re going too far with that with her.”

Flash Back to my shoot with Vanessa Beecroft pic.twitter.com/MOsyd2Yl18 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 2, 2020

“I got nothing but respect,” Ray J chimed in. “I just think that if you are paying homage to another culture by, you know, rocking the braids, I think it’s a compliment.”

He went on to say that Kim is taking a hairstyle that is typical popular among Black women “global.”

“I think that when you get up and you feel good and you look good and other people say, ‘Hey, I want to look like that,’ I want to feel good … it should be a compliment and a plus.”

During a panel at BeautyCon L.A., Kardashian addressed the criticism she has received over the years for rocking braids.

“I’ve definitely had my fair share of backlash when I’ve worn braids. I’ve been fortunate to be able to travel around the world and see so many different cultures that have so many different beauty trends,” she said.

She went on to explain who her daughter North West, 6, often influences her style.

“My daughter actually loves braids, like this last time I wore [them], she helps me pick out a look and will show me pictures. I just think if it comes from a place of love and you’re using it as cultural inspiration, then I think it is okay,” she continued. “Sometimes I think maybe if you don’t communicate where you got the inspiration from — and I’ve done that in the past — then people might not understand it. But yeah, I think as long as it comes from a place of love and you’re getting inspired, the it is okay.”

Scroll up and hear more from Ray J and Brandy about the topic via the clip above.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE