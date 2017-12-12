honestly – a fitting title for the new album from artist, songwriter, producer and DJ, Lalah Hathaway. both low-key and legendary, the gentle power of Hathaway’s irrepressible and boundary-defying voice has gone unmissed by those with their ear to the ground…

as a recipient of 5 Grammy awards since 2014 alone, including a win as Artist and Producer for 2017’s Best R&B Album Lalah Hathaway Live, Lalah’s track record speaks for itself. her collaboration list includes Pharrell Williams and Kendrick Lamar, her Grammy wins have set new records, and her performance history has seen invitations to the stage from icons including Prince; Mary J Blige; Stevie Wonder; Herbie Hancock and Anita Baker. the dexterity and versatility of this virtuoso knows no ceiling.

honestly is an invitation to join Lalah on a personal journey. a testament to the human experience: it’s intimate, disruptive and, time-appropriately, honest. the colorful palette of this album recalls a feeling of child’s play, powerfully juxtaposed with hard-hitting beats and cut with the songs’ piercing subject matters. on latest single, ‘honestly’ the album’s title-track, Lalah notes:

‘I really want to create a pattern interruption for the fans. if you listen to the song ‘honestly’ it tells you about the end of a dream. it’s a love song about love lost. when people see the video I want them to consider ‘honestly’ as a commentary on this moment, the nightmare that is this time and space we are living in.’

a committed advocate of quality music, musicianship and the artist’s ‘job’ (as Lalah describes) to tell the truth, Lalah’s creative alignment with her ‘tribe’, that includes the likes of Robert Glasper; The Internet; Hiatus Kaiyote; Terrace Martin; KING; Thundercat; and Kamasi Washington, among others, is indicative of a new movement in music, one she and fellow collaborators have coined as #realmusicrebels. this new wave of musicians have a shared mission: to make real music, to continue pushing the needle forward and to illuminate the truths of our time.

honestly by Lalah Hathaway is available now.