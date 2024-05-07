Entertainment

All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme

Published on May 7, 2024

Black America Web Featured Video
Met gala collage 2024

Source: Dia Dipasupil, Marleen Moise, Jeff Kravitz / Getty

The First Monday in May is the biggest night in fashion also known as the annual Met Gala.  This was the 76th year for the fundraiser where celebrities come together to show off their themed costumes all while raising money for The Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The dress code for the 2024 gala is “The Garden of Time” in support of this year’s exhibition entitled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”.  The exhibition will feature approximately 250 items from The Costume Institute which are said to be extremely rare items spanning over 400 years of fashion history.

Every year, the most popular celebrities are invited and wear the hottest couture costumes designed by the most popular designers who interoperate the dress code for the year.  Not only is it an honor to be invited, but it is an even bigger honor to be asked to be a host.  And this year’s hosts were Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Zendaya, and Chris Hemsworth.

Check out all of the celebrities who nailed it, and the celebrities who bombed the 2024 Met Gala dress code

1. Met Gala Chair Anna Wintour

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Anna Wintour attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Loewe

2. 2024 Host Bad Bunny

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Bad Bunny attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing custom Maison Margiela

3. 2024 Host Jennifer Lopez

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Jennifer Lopez attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Schiaparelli

4. 2024 Host Zendaya

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Zendaya attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing custom Maison Margiela

5. 2024 Host Zendaya

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Zendaya walks the green carpet in a second look The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing vintage Givenchy

6. 2024 Host Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky attend the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum 

7. Odell Beckham Jr.

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Odell Beckham Jr. attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art 

8. Bang Chan, Han, Felix, Seungmin, I.N, Lee Know and Changbin of Stray Kids

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Bang Chan, Han, Felix, Seungmin, I.N, Lee Know and Changbin of Stray Kids attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Ralph Lauren

9. Angel Reese

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Red Carpet Source:Getty

Angel Reese attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing 16 Arlington

10. Taylor Russell

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM Source:Getty

Taylor Russell attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Loewe

11. TLa La Anthony

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Source:Getty

La La Anthony attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Alexander McQueen

12. Rita Ora and Taika Waititi

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Marni

13. Tom Ford

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Tom Ford attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Marni St. Laurent

14. Kerry Washington

The 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Kerry Washington at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Oscar de la Renta

15. Lizzo

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Inside Source:Getty

Lizzo attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Weinsanto 

16. Kylie Jenner

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Red Carpet Source:Getty

Kylie Jenner attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Oscar de la Rena

17. Erykah Badu

The 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Erykah Badu at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing custom Commes Des Garcons

18. Lil Nas X

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM Source:Getty

Lil Nas X arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing custom Luar

19. Nicki Minaj

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM Source:Getty

 Nicki Minaj arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Marni

20. Car

The 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Cardi B at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Windowsen

21. Serena Williams

TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM Source:Getty

Serena Williams arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Balenciaga

22. Eboni Nichols and Queen Latifah

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Eboni Nichols and Queen Latifah attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Thom Browne

23. Kendall Jenner

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Kendall Jenner attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” wearing Givenchy FW99

24.  Janelle Monáe

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Source:Getty

 Janelle Monáe attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Vera Wang

25. Lana Del Rey

The 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Lana Del Rey at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing custom Givenchy

26. Dua Lipa

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Dua Lipa attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Marc Jacobs

27. Kris Jenner

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Kris Jenner attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Oscar de la Renta

28. Keke Palmer

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Keke Palmer attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art

29. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Gabrielle Union wearing Marc Jacobs and Dwyane Wade wearing Versace at The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art 

30. Lewis Hamilton

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Lewis Hamilton attends the 2024 Costume Institue Benefit for “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Burberry

31. Kim Kardashian

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Kim Kardashian attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Maison Margiela

32. Ariana Grande

The 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Ariana Grande at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Loewe

33. Cynthia Erivo

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Cynthia Erivo attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Thom Browne

34. Naomi Campbell

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Naomi Campbell attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” wearing Burberry

35. Jonathan Simkhai and Taraji P. Henson

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Jonathan Simkhai and Taraji P. Henson attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Jonathan Simkhai

36. Demi Moore

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Demi Moore attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Harris Reed

37. Usher

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Usher attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Alexander McQueen

38. Da’Vine Joy Randolph

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM Source:Getty

Da’Vine Joy Randolph arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Gap by Zac Posen

39. Venus Williams

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM Source:Getty

Venus Williams arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Marc Jacobs

40. Doja Cat

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Doja Cat attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Vestments

41. Teyana Taylor

The 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Teyana Taylor at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing archival The Blonds NY

42. Gigi Hadid

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM Source:Getty

Gigi Hadid arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Thom Browne

43. Gayle King

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM Source:Getty

Gayle King arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Marchesa

44. Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Inside Source:Getty

Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker wearing Richard Quinn at The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art 

45. Mindy Kaling

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Inside Source:Getty

Mindy Kaling attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Gaurav Gupta

46. Tyla

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Tyla attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing custom Balmain 

47. Colman Domingo

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Colman Domingo attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Willy Chavarria

