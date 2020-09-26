CLOSE
Martin Lawrence
Jaw-Dropper: Martin Lawrence Daughter Is STUNNING, Meet Jasmine Lawrence [Photos]

Posted September 26, 2020

Jasmine Page Lawrence Daughter Of Martin Lawrence

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

Martin Lawrence showed off his beautiful family during National Daughter Day earlier this week and the legendary entertainer’s oldest daughter, Jasmine Lawrence, has been breaking necks with her stunning looks!

Jasmine is 24-years-old and is following in her father’s steps in the entertainment biz. Jasmine, in fact, made a special appearance on Bad Boys 3 as one of the night club staff members who were giving Martin & Will Smith a hard time entering the club. Not only does Ms. Jasmine Lawrence act, but she also has a degree from Duke University.

Check out some photos of Martin Lawrence’s beautiful daughter, Jasmine Lawrence below!

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

Steppin’ out..

A post shared by jasmin_lawrence (@jasmin_lawrence) on

3.

4.

View this post on Instagram

One of a kind design 💫

A post shared by jasmin_lawrence (@jasmin_lawrence) on

5.

6.

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

🦋change is inevitable but growth is optional 🦋

A post shared by jasmin_lawrence (@jasmin_lawrence) on

9.

10.

11.

View this post on Instagram

happy holidays 😌💚

A post shared by jasmin_lawrence (@jasmin_lawrence) on

12.

13.

View this post on Instagram

💫💫

A post shared by jasmin_lawrence (@jasmin_lawrence) on

14.

15.

View this post on Instagram

a little silver for ya 📸: @shayneaudra_

A post shared by jasmin_lawrence (@jasmin_lawrence) on

16.

View this post on Instagram

✨can’t complain

A post shared by jasmin_lawrence (@jasmin_lawrence) on

17.

View this post on Instagram

ride or die... forever & always ❤️

A post shared by jasmin_lawrence (@jasmin_lawrence) on

18.

View this post on Instagram

About last night.. #jordanyear

A post shared by jasmin_lawrence (@jasmin_lawrence) on

19.

20.

View this post on Instagram

you gotta love yourself first 💕

A post shared by jasmin_lawrence (@jasmin_lawrence) on

