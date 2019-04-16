7 Facts About Martin Lawrence

Here are 7 facts about the hilarious Martin Lawrence!
1. Army Brat
Martin Lawrence was born in Frankfurt, Germany on April 16, 1965, His dad served in the U.S. Military and he left the family when he was 8-years-old.
2. A teacher’s push
Lawrence was really good at comedy and boxing. Even though he was very good at both his teacher encouraged him to jump into comedy.
3. Richard Pryor Inspiration
Richard Pryor was his comedic inspiration. As a kid, he watched Pryor all the time.
4. Banned From NBC
After hosting”Saturday Night Live” in 1994, Lawrence was banned from the show for telling sex jokes. The network banned him for years.
5. Namesake
He was named after civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and U.S. President John F. Kennedy.
6. Tracy Morgan
Lawrence was a mentor to Tracy Morgan.
7. Love Life
He got married to Patricia Southall in 1997 and had a daughter. The two divorced in 1997. He then had a relationship with Shamicka Gibbs and married on July 10, 2010.
