CLOSE
Gianna "GiGi" Bryant , Gianna Bryant
HomeEntertainment

We Remember: Gianna Bryant Would Have Turned 14-Years-Old Today [PHOTOS]

Posted 5 hours ago

Gianna “GiGi” Bryant made her transition alongside her father and NBA legend Kobe Bryant in a tragic helicopter crash earlier this year.

May 1, 2020 would have been her 14th birthday. Gianna was an impressive athlete just like her father and had high hopes in making it to the WNBA one day.

Vanessa Bryant  posted a photo of her daughter honoring her daughter, captioning it, “Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!! ❤️🎉🎂🎉❤️.”

We honor her today on her birthday as we do every day! #Mambacita & #Mambastrong for life!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

We Remember: Gianna Bryant Would Have Turned 14-Years-Old Today [PHOTOS]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

❤️🏀 #GigiBryant @sabrina_i ❤️🏀

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

There’s no place like home ❤️

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on

11.

12.

View this post on Instagram

🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on

13.

14.

View this post on Instagram

❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on

More From BlackAmericaWeb
Related Galleries
Gossip Round-Up: Mara Akil Stans For Her Marriage; Jason Mitchell Defends Himself & More
Rapper & EPMD Affiliate Stezo Has Died
Diddy Announces He Is 'Holding The Black Vote Hostage' [VIDEO]
#QuarantineCurls: Look Who’s Rocking Their Natural Hair At Home [PHOTOS]
President Trump’s Favorite Coons Diamond & Silk Booted From Fox News
Close