Weso

Gianna “GiGi” Bryant made her transition alongside her father and NBA legend Kobe Bryant in a tragic helicopter crash earlier this year.

May 1, 2020 would have been her 14th birthday. Gianna was an impressive athlete just like her father and had high hopes in making it to the WNBA one day.

Vanessa Bryant posted a photo of her daughter honoring her daughter, captioning it, “Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!! ❤️🎉🎂🎉❤️.”

We honor her today on her birthday as we do every day! #Mambacita & #Mambastrong for life!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

We Remember: Gianna Bryant Would Have Turned 14-Years-Old Today [PHOTOS] was originally published on rnbphilly.com