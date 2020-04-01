Kobe Bryant’s ‘Mamba Out’ Towel Just Sold for Over $30,000

According to the Washington Post, the “Mamba out” towel that Bryant had draped over his shoulders as he said his farewells to fans from the Staples Center floor in Los Angeles after his final NBA game was auctioned off for more than $33,000 on Sunday along with two tickets from the game which aired on April 13, 2016.

The towel, which bears the logo of “Body Armor” sports drink, a brand endorsed by Bryant, was grabbed off of his back as he exited the stadium after his last game where he scored 60 points against the Utah Jazz, securing a 101-96 victory. It was first sold in an auction shortly after Bryant’s retirement, fetching $8,365, according to CNN. But the 18-time NBA All-Star’s memorabilia has seen a significant increase in value since his tragic death on Jan. 26.

The winner was David Kohler, founder of SCP Auctions and an avid Los Angeles Lakers collector. “He is a devoted Lakers fan,” Iconic Auctions President Jeff Woolf told CNN. “His long-term plan is to create a museum in Southern California.” He paid $33,077.16 for the towel, almost four times as much as what the towel was originally auctioned off for.

This wasn’t the first time Kohler dropped this kind of money on Kobe memorabilia. Earlier this month, he paid close to $3,000 for a middle school yearbook signed by the 5-time NBA champ.

