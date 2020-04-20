Weso

This past weekend, Vanessa Bryant celebrated her 19 year wedding anniversary. This year will be the first anniversary Vanessa will have to celebrate her anniversary without her partner due to a tragic accident where she lost her husband Kobe Bryant & daughter Gigi Bryant.

Mrs. Bryant posted an Instagram throwback picture of Kobe & herself captioning it “My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you. ” Daughter

Natalia Bryant also wanted to put a smile on her mother’s face by getting Vanessa some roses in celebration of the 19 year wedding anniversary.

Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe On Their 19 Year Anniversary [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com