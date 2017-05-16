What does it take to be great? Have you ever thought of what goes into being recognized around the world for excelling in your work and accomplishing what most would consider impossible? What does it feel like to become immortalized by text, sound and picture? How much discipline does it take to stay relevant at your field of work for over 40 years? What does it say about a person’s character when their memory will live on long after they physically leave the earth? How do you become a LEGENDARY FIGURE? Many people will live their entire lives without even trying to fathom the answers. However, one man could write a book about seeing the world from a bird’s eye view, and that man is Freddie Jackson.

After almost 4 decades in the music industry, Freddie Jackson is still upholding his buzz with fans and promoters around the world. Early on in his career, Freddie became the voice of the “Grown and Sexy” by singing some of the world’s most memorable music. Whether it was time to dance or time for romance, Freddie has earned the title as a one of R&B soul’s most valuable contributors, by performing his long resume of pure timeless music.

In 1985, Freddie landed a record deal with Capitol Records. His debut album, Rock Me Tonight stormed the R&B charts, spending six weeks at number one, which instantly sky rocketed Freddie’s career as he became the new sensation on urban contemporary radio! His single, “You Are My Lady” gave Freddie a second straight R&B chart-topper, and also proved to be his highest-charting single on the Billboard Hot 100. With “He’ll Never Love You (Like I Do)” and “Love Is Just a Touch Away” also hitting the R&B Top Ten, Rock Me Tonight topped the R&B album chart and went platinum. Freddie went platinum again on his sophomore album, Just Like the First Time. His singles “Tasty Love,” “Have You Ever Loved Somebody,” and “Jam Tonight” all hit #1… and that’s just scratching the surface of his career. With millions of units being sold, packed arenas, and adoring fans everywhere he turned the corner, Freddie continued to make music and perform worldwide, maintaining his dominance on the R&B singles charts.

Over the years, Freddie released albums with Capital Records, RCA Records, Entertainment One Music Label, Town Sound and Orpheus. In addition to his twelve studio albums he released six compilation, holiday and live albums. His career accumulated millions of diehard fans around the world, 11 #1 hits, 4 Grammy nominations, and he became the winner of the American Music Award, which all easily speaks for itself. However, when Freddie Jackson releases his next single “Love and Satisfaction” in August, 2014– he will once again be the talk of the town near you!