8 Black-Owned U.S. Hotels You Should Know

It’s time to hit the road for a new adventure but not sure where to stay? With so many platforms for housing these days, it’s always important for Black people to support Black people. Utilizing Black-owned businesses while in your own city, it’s also important while you travel!
We have gathered eight Black-Owned Hotels across the United States of America that are great options to stay while you travel. Checkout the full list below along with their website for booking!
1. The Ivy Hotel
Location: Baltimore, Maryland
Booking: https://www.theivybaltimore.com/
2. La Maison Midtown
Location: Houston, TX
Booking: https://www.lamaisonmidtown.com
3. Salamander Resort & Spa
Location: Middleton, Virginia
Booking: https://www.salamanderresort.com/
4. Akwaab Mansion
Locations: Brooklyn, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Poconos, Pennsylvania
Booking: https://www.akwaaba.com
5. Nopsi Hotel
Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
Booking: https://www.nopsihotel.com/
6. Six Acres Bed & Breakfast
Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
Booking: https://sixacresbb.com/
7. Maison Dupuy
Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
Booking: https://maisondupuy.com
8. The Copper Door B&B
Location: Miami, FL
Booking: https://www.copperdoorbnb.com