Claiming Luxury: How A 36-Hour Nashville Getaway Delivered

I had never considered vacationing in Nashville, Tennessee. But when the opportunity appeared in my inbox, my exhaustion alone was enough to prompt a quick yes. As a Black woman who constantly balances work, family, community, and everything in between, I know what it means to carry the weight of being perceived as “strong.” In my world, rest is rarely encouraged, and luxury often feels like something reserved for everyone else. So, when I was invited on a 36-hour media retreat to Music City complete with spa treatments, a sound bath, a posh hotel, and an exclusive first look at Infiniti’s 2026 QX60 SUV, I didn’t just see it as a work trip. I saw it as a radical act of self-care.

My Nashville Self-Care Escape

The moment I arrived in Nashville, I felt myself drop my shoulders and unclench my jaw. The city’s calm atmosphere and tucked-away gems were the perfect backdrop for my self-care excursion. I arrived at the hotel where I mingled with fellow writers, enjoyed delicious libations and food, and then sank into a cozy bed without guilt or interruption.

The next morning, I took advantage of only having myself to think about, so I began my day on the rooftop with a meditative sound bath by the pool. After basking in stillness and eating a hearty breakfast, I slid behind the wheel of the Infiniti QX60 for a scenic drive to Pause Spa. The SUV’s smooth ride, intuitive tech, and deluxe interior set the tone for the rest of my day. The ride was a reminder that luxury can be felt not just in destinations, but in the journey itself. I didn’t need to fly across the world to feel cared for. Nor did I require an exotic itinerary. Nashville had everything I needed to experience serenity, beauty, and indulgence, all within reach.

Nashville, Rest, and Radical Luxury

During my spa visit, I opted for new services instead of going for the tried-and-true massage. I experienced float therapy and LED light therapy for the very first time, and both experiences were exactly what I needed. Inside the float pod, my body felt weightless, and for the first time in a long time, my mind followed. Under the gentle hum of the LED lights, I felt grounded and restored, as if the stress I had been carrying was slowly dissolving. The stillness that surrounded the entire day created space for a softness I (and a lot of women in my culture) don’t often get to experience.

Moments like this for Black women shouldn’t be rare. We deserve spaces that honor our well-being, remind us of our worth, and allow us to exist without constantly bracing for the next demand. Softness, rest, and luxury are our birthrights. This Nashville getaway reminded me that I don’t have to wait for burnout to give myself what I need. Rest isn’t something I have to earn. It’s a boundary. And sometimes, all it takes is a quiet drive, a warm bed, and a moment to float to remember that.

