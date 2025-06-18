8 Safest Countries To Visit In Africa In 2025

Africa is a continent rich in natural beauty, vibrant cultures, and extraordinary wildlife. Despite common misconceptions about instability and poverty, many African countries are both safe and thriving, with warm hospitality and growing economies. If you’re planning a trip to Africa in 2025, these eight destinations stand out for their safety, charm, and unforgettable experiences.

1. Mauritius: Best for Beaches, luxury resorts, and water sports.

Located in the Indian Ocean, Mauritius is a small island nation known for its stunning beaches, vibrant coral reefs, and multicultural charm. It boasts one of the lowest crime rates in Africa and a strong infrastructure for tourists, according to Altezza Travel.

Mauritius consistently ranks among the safest countries not only in Africa but globally. According to the 2024 Global Peace Index, it holds an impressive rank of 22 out of 111, scoring 1.577, ahead of nations like Spain, Norway, the UK, and the U.S. Numbeo’s 2025 safety index rates Mauritius at 50 out of 81, indicating a moderately low crime rate.

The majority of reported incidents are minor, such as pickpocketing in crowded markets or tourist-heavy areas like downtown Port Louis, World Nomads reported in 2020. Violent crime is extremely rare. Travelers are advised to stay alert in busy areas and keep valuables secure, especially in markets.

2. Tunisia: Best for Ancient ruins, Mediterranean beaches, and cultural heritage.

Tunisia combines North African culture with Mediterranean flair. With a mix of ancient history and beachside relaxation, it’s a favorite for visitors exploring the ruins of Carthage or relaxing in Sousse.

Although Tunisia has faced political and security challenges in the past, the situation has greatly improved in recent years. According to the Global Peace Index, Tunisia ranked 73 in 2024 with a score of 2.044, putting it on par with several Eastern European nations. The government has significantly increased its investment in tourism security, especially in popular areas like Tunis, Hammamet, and Djerba.

Crime levels are moderate, with most incidents involving petty theft or scams in urban areas. A visible police presence and heightened security around major attractions have contributed to a steady rise in traveler confidence.





3. Namibia: Best for desert landscapes, wildlife, and adventure travel.

Namibia offers breathtaking desert vistas and some of the most unique landscapes on the continent, such as Sossusvlei and the Skeleton Coast. It’s a dream for photographers and wildlife lovers.

Namibia is known for its safety and calm social environment. Thanks to a low population density and minimal urban congestion, crime rates are generally low, particularly outside of Windhoek (the capital). Most reported issues are non-violent, such as opportunistic theft. The Global Peace Index ranked the country at 62 with a score of 1972, an indication of medium peace.

Travelers enjoy well-maintained roads, a stable political climate, and a tourism infrastructure that supports independent travel. It’s considered one of the safest countries in Southern Africa for road trips and outdoor exploration.



4. Egypt: Best for ancient history, Nile cruises, and iconic landmarks.

Egypt is one of the world’s top destinations for history and archaeology, with its awe-inspiring pyramids, ancient temples, and bustling cities like Cairo and Luxor.

Tourism is a priority for Egypt, and the government has implemented robust safety measures in key tourist zones. Security forces are highly visible at major sites such as Giza, the Egyptian Museum, and airport entry points. While Egypt’s overall peace index score varies due to regional instability, tourism-heavy regions are heavily monitored.

Petty crimes such as pickpocketing and occasional scams are more common than violent crimes. Travelers are advised to remain cautious in crowded public areas and to follow government travel advisories for remote or desert regions.



5. Seychelles: Best for Honeymoons, diving, and tropical getaways.

This Indian Ocean paradise is famous for its postcard-perfect beaches and tranquil atmosphere, attracting honeymooners and nature enthusiasts from around the world.



Seychelles is among the safest nations in Africa, largely due to its small population and tourism-dependent economy. Violent crime is extremely rare, and even petty crime levels remain low. Law enforcement maintains a strong presence in the capital, Victoria, and resort areas.

The nation’s political stability and high standard of living contribute to a secure environment for travelers. Tourists typically report feeling very safe while exploring beaches, nature reserves, and islands.

6. Ghana: Best for culture, history, and Afrobeat vibes.

Ghana is a cultural powerhouse in West Africa, drawing visitors to historical sites like Elmina Castle, lively urban centers, and vibrant festivals. Ghana stands out for its safety relative to the region. The Global Peace Index places it above countries such as France, China, and Jamaica. It also receives a zero rating on the Terrorism Index, a rare achievement. Compared to many countries globally, violent crime rates are relatively low.

According to Altezza Travel, Ghana even surpasses Canada and Australia in crime statistics. Tourists generally feel welcome and safe, especially in cities like Accra and Cape Coast. While petty theft can occur, especially in crowded markets, incidents are infrequent and often preventable with standard precautions.





7. Morocco: Best for historic cities, desert tours, and mountain treks.

Morocco offers a rich tapestry of cultures and traditions, blending Arab, Berber, and European influences. From the bustling souks of Marrakech to the calm Atlas Mountains, the country is a traveler’s delight.

Morocco has invested heavily in tourism safety over the past decade. The country maintains a visible and proactive police force, particularly in tourist-heavy areas like Fes, Marrakech, and Casablanca. Petty crimes such as bag snatching and scams can happen, but violent incidents are rare.

According to multiple safety indexes, Morocco is considered one of the safest destinations in North Africa. Reliable infrastructure and organized transport options further enhance traveler security. Visitors are advised to be mindful in markets and when navigating unfamiliar neighborhoods at night.







8. Zambia: Best for Victoria Falls, safaris, and outdoor adventures.

Zambia is a land of natural wonders, with its crown jewel being Victoria Falls. It’s also a gateway for unforgettable safari experiences in unspoiled national parks. Zambia is widely regarded as one of the more peaceful nations in Southern Africa. Political stability and a culture of hospitality contribute to low violent crime rates, particularly in rural areas and nature reserves.

Cities like Livingstone and Lusaka have occasional petty crime, but travelers typically report feeling safe. Zambia’s safety reputation is reinforced by its status as a popular safari destination, where guides and tour operators maintain strict safety protocols. The friendly nature of the locals also helps create a reassuring and travel-friendly environment for visitors.

Are you thinking about visiting Africa on your next trip? Tell us in the comments section.





