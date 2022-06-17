Gospel Albums To Listen To For Black Music Month [Listen]

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!
June is Black Music Month and we will be celebrating Black Music, Black Culture, and Black Excellence while giving you the soundtrack of America. No soundtrack of Black America is complete if it doesn’t have Gospel on it. Gospel is the backbone of all music. Country, Jazz, R&B, Rock (YES, Rock), and Hip-Hop are all birthed from Gospel.
So for Black Music Month, we wanted to give you some good Gospel to listen to. This isn’t a list of the greatest. This is just a list to help you groove for this amazing month. Who and what should we add? Let us know!
1. Aretha Franklin ‘Amazing Grace’
2. Thompson Community Singers ‘My Mind Is Made Up (Live)’
3. Kirk Franklin ‘Hello Fear’
4. Marvin Sapp ‘Thirsty’
5. Mary Mary ‘Thankful’
6. Donnie McClurkin ‘Live in London’
7. Todd Dulaney ‘A Worshippers Heart’
8. Maverick City Music/Elevation Worship ‘Old Church Basement’
9. Koryn Hawthorne ‘Unstoppable’
10. Kierra Sheard ‘Kierra’
11. Tamela Mann ‘One Way’
12. Jonathan McReynolds ‘Make Room’
13. J.J. Hairston ‘You Deserve It’
14. Anthony J. Brown and group therAPy. ‘Everyday Jesus’
15. Charles Jenkins and Fellowship Chicago – Any Given Sunday
16. Tye Tribbett ‘Greater Than’
17. The Best of John P. Kee
18. ‘The Gospel According to Malaco’
