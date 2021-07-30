HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRPMS App

Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars aka Silk Sonic Drop “Skate” Video, Twitter Approves

Posted July 30, 2021

Silk Sonic has been riding high on the wave of just one song, “Leave The Door Open,” until now. The duo of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars just dropped a new single and corresponding video for a lush tune called “Skate,” and Twitter thoroughly approves.

“In a room full of dimes you would be 100 dollars If being fine was a crime, girl, they’d lock your lil’ fine ass up in a tower,” sings Anderson .Paak over Jeremy Sullivan production that definitely gives off Gamble and Huff and their Philadelphia sound.

Watch the Bruno Mars and Florent Dechard-directed video for “Skate” below, which has plenty of skating, of course.

The new clip has been received with overwhelmingly positive responses on social media. We compiled some of the more enthusiastic reactions, for archival purposes.

 

