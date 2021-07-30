HomePosted On The Corner

42 Dugg Posts Clip Of Him Licking On Son's Neck, Child Protective Services Twitter Wants Answers

Posted July 30, 2021

42 Dugg is back in the news but it isn’t for misheard lyrics or some manner of criminal activity. Instead, a video posted by the Detroit rapper featuring his son has Twitter ready to call Child Protective Services.

Dugg, 25, has a post up on Instagram celebrating the third birthday of his little man and it’s clear he loves that boy as a proud father should. However, one particular video had social media in its clutches as it showed the Free Dem Boyz star hugging and playfully kissing his son but using a bit more tongue than most would in that situation. Some users found the display a bit over the top and there is a general refrain of confusion from the masses.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Still, and the end of it all, it’s a father having a little fun with his baby boy so the reactions on Twitter might be a touch overblown, even if the act that inspired the flurry of Twitter responses isn’t something you see on the daily.

Because 42 Dugg’s son is just three years of age, we won’t share the now-viral video. Do your Googling and keep scrolling to see the reactions from Twitter.

