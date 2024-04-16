Entertainment

Duke University Removes Black Scholarship Program | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on April 16, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Graduation cap, mockup and black woman thinking future, education and college achievement. University graduate, student or person think goals, success and education or future as motivation outdoor

Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

When it comes to scholarships set up specifically to benefit the academic careers of African Americans with limited access to pursue a higher education, some unfortunately have looked at it as some sort of “hand-out” or, from a more irrational perspective, an act of “reverse racism.”

That’s why it hurt us here at The Amanda Seales Show to see Duke University give a bit of validity to that argument by ending its Reginaldo Howard Scholarship Program in reaction to the Supreme Court ruling last year in favor of ending all race-based college admissions.

The goal is simple: put an end to affirmative action.

 

RELATED: State of the States: Tennessee | The Amanda Seales Show

It led to a very interesting conversation between Amanda and Supreme as you might imagine — and yeah, they managed to somehow make light of the situation and throw some comedic prowess in the mix. Wait until you hear some of these “proposed” scholarship ideas!

Get into the conversation below here on The Amanda Seales Show:

 

 

RELATED TAGS

Amanda Seales Amanda Seales Show The amanda seales show

More from Black America Web
Trending
Graduation cap, mockup and black woman thinking future, education and college achievement. University graduate, student or person think goals, success and education or future as motivation outdoor
Entertainment

Duke University Removes Black Scholarship Program | The Amanda Seales Show

Style & Fashion

We Want Lela Rochon’s Leather Birthday Dress & Cowboy Hat

Style & Fashion

Regina King Does A Style Switch-Up In Shanghai – And We Are Swooning!

Entertainment

Raz-B Reveals The Real Reason B2K Broke Up On TV One’s Upcoming “Uncensored” Episode

Entertainment

Ashanti Confirms She Is Engaged – And Having A Baby With Nelly!

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Is Alabama Killing Prisoners to Steal Their Organs?

Celebrity

GloRilla Arrested For DUI In Georgia, Boob Popped Out

News

Meet The Richest Black Man In The World

Close