State of the States: Tennessee | The Amanda Seales Show

Is Tennessee the “litmus test” for how the government wants the entirety of America to behave?
That’s the convo circulating today here on The Amanda Seales Show. Here’s what sparked the dialogue in question between Amanda and Supreme:
RELATED: Honoring DJ Mister Cee | The Amanda Seales Show
Wild, right?! It might sound like a hot take, but their might be some validity to what Amanda is preaching below based on the way policies in Tennessee are currently going. All we ask is that you all pay close attention to what’s going on, and not simply who’s on top at the moment in the 2024 “Hip-Hop Civil War.”
…go, Kendrick!
Watch the full Tennessee talk today on The Amanda Seales Show below:
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Brittney Griner Confirms She And Wife Cherelle Are Expecting Their First Baby!
-
Ciara Says It’s ‘Tough’ Trying To Lose 70 Pounds After Welcoming 4th Child
-
[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother
-
Jill Scott Catches Xitter Wrath After Propping Up Chris Brown & Seemingly Defending Abusers
-
Sanaa Lathan’s Latest Bathing Suit Pic Is A Reminder That Natural Bodies Are Winning
-
We Want Lela Rochon’s Leather Birthday Dress & Cowboy Hat
-
Meet The Richest Black Man In The World