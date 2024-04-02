Entertainment

Amanda’s Adultery Scandal | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on April 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphics Updated Nov 2023
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Amanda Seales (2023)

Source: Photosbyrome LLC / Radio One Digital

 

As the world shifts into a more accepting and diverse dating pool in terms of conventional ways of partnering up — shoutout to all the “throuples” out there! — should it still be against the law to commit adultery?

The state of New York is taking a hard look at that question after a new bill was recently introduced in hopes of repealing the rarely-enforced law that was first enacted all the way back in 1907.

Cheaters, rejoice!

 

RELATED: TSU’s Entire Board of Trustees Get Disbanded | The Amanda Seales Show

The interesting development currently making its way through the New York Legislature inspired Amanda to share a bit of a “pumpkin-eater” story from her own personal trials and tribulations. Although she wasn’t in the wrong at all, Amanda learned a valuable lesson when it comes to the generational cycle that can play a part in many situations of adultery. Grab your popcorn!

 

Enjoy this hilarious, “scandalous” story of adultery by way of the head honcho herself here on The Amanda Seales Show:

 

 

RELATED TAGS

adultery Amanda Seales Amanda Seales Show The amanda seales show

More from Black America Web
Trending
Amanda Seales (2023)
Entertainment

Amanda’s Adultery Scandal | The Amanda Seales Show

Burger King Fast Food Restaurant
Local

Burger King Is Giving Out Free Whoppers For The Solar Eclipse

News

Ex-Bad Boy Artist G. Dep Released from Prison After Serving 13 Years

Pop Culture

Meet Tanner Adell: The Artist Who Manifested Her Way Onto Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’

News

Where Are Jakiel And Jaliel Shakur? How Twin Boys Went Missing From Boston

Entertainment

Chance The Rapper & Kirsten Corley Divorcing After 5 Years of Marriage

Pop Culture

You Need To See Beyoncé’s Fabulous Fringe Mini Dress On ‘W’ Magazine’s First Digital Cover 

Style & Fashion

La La Anthony’s PrettyLittleThing Fit Shows Us How To Look Fashionable In The Rain

Close