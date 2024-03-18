Amanda On Not Being Invited to Black Spaces | The Amanda Seales Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

She received a NAACP Image Award nomination for standout acting skills on the hit HBO series Insecure just two short years ago. Not to mention, she’s maintained a place as a decades-spanning social commentator on everything from the Sucker Free Countdown every Sundays on MTV2 in the early 2000s to, at this very moment, having a namesake radio talk show with a growing fanbase of listeners — thanks again for the love!

However, those amazing accolades are pretty much where the love stops for veteran jill-of-all-trades Amanda Seales if you ask the head honcho herself. Actually, the last time Amanda got any major media recognition was during her hosting stint at the virtual BET Awards 2020.

Global pandemic aside, her performance was so well-received that it even picked up additional media attention at the time from outlets like Entertainment Tonight:

The few-and-far-between looks, or lack of any at all, influenced our girl to drop a video recently that has since gone very viral. See below:

We had to bring the conversation here on The Amanda Seales Show to clear the air, address a few misconceptions and answer whether she’d ever actually return to the red carpet of Black Hollywood if they finally extend the olive branch. You might be surprised with her answer!

Watch Amanda speak her peace below via her ever-growing titular platform, The Amanda Seales Show: