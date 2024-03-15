Entertainment

Supreme Splainin’: Mothers Twerking In Front of Their Sons | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on March 15, 2024

Twerk poster design. Cartoon style girl. Poster for booty dance course or battle. Vector illustration.

Source: GerasimovSergey / Getty

 

Outside of being quite the amazing co-host here on The Amanda Seales Show, DJ Supreme is a man of many talents, ideologies and viewpoints when it comes to everyday occasions.

Take a look below at just one of the gems that he dropped recently over on Instagram:

 

 

RELATED: Am I Trippin’? Dating, Lies And Regret | The Amanda Seales Show

That’s why we felt it made perfect sense to launch a whole new show segment specifically with him in mind: “Supreme Splainin’”! Our guy will be scouring social media, as per usual, and reporting back here with some of his wildest finds. Then, Supreme will do his best to break it all down for the rest of us that might need a better understanding. You’re welcome in advance!

First up: mom’s twerking in front of their sons. We had some fun with this topic!

Watch the inaugural segment of “Supreme Splainin’” right here on The Amanda Seales Show. Oh, and if you are a mom who likes to twerk, Supreme’s got a few alternate dance move ideas you can do around the kiddos:

 

 

